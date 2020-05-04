Two expert anglers from Milton captured some "trophy-sized" fish last year, winning them Master Angler Status according to the Vt. Fish and Wildlife's Master Angler Program 2019 Annual Report.
Vermont’s wealth of waters and abundant fish populations provide many opportunities to experience outstanding fishing. The Vt. Master Angler Program recognizes the achievements of anglers who catch trophy-sized fish from local waters and celebrates the clean water and healthy habitats that allow these fish to survive and grow to exceptional sizes.
The Vt. Master Angler program is a length-based program that sets “trophy-sized” benchmarks for 33 eligible fish species. While these big fish are a challenge to catch, they are attainable for anglers who develop the necessary knowledge and skills.
In 2019, the program approved 725 entries, 246 of which were from youth anglers. There were 49 Vermont Master Angler award recipients, 13 of which were youth anglers. Youth anglers have a slightly lower minimum qualifying length for each species.
Two Master Angler award recipients—Christopher Bouchard and Christine Green—hailed from Milton. Five of the recipients also included Colchester residents: Lara Breeding, Cody Janssen, Drew Price, Susan Winter and Mayzee Scichitano.
According to the program requirements, anglers catching a fish exceeding the minimum qualifying length in any of the 33 species categories receives a certificate commemorating their catch. Those who catch multiple species that all exceed the minimum qualifying lengths in the same calendar year are recognized as “Vermont Master Anglers” and receive a lapel pin at the end of the year.
To qualify for the annual Vermont Master Angler Pin, an angler must submit qualifying entries for five or more species within a calendar year.
“We’re thankful for the many anglers that participate in the Vermont Master Angler Program,” said state fisheries biologist Jud Kratzer. “This program provides us with information on big fish throughout the state, and it helps us to promote the many and diverse fishing opportunities that Vermont has to offer. One of the best things about this program is that it provides some families with a little extra incentive to get outside and enjoy some quality time together on the water.”
The 2019 Vermont Master Angler Program Report is on Fish and Wildlife’s website at: https://vtfishandwildlife.com/fish/fishing-events-and-programs/master-angler-program.
Local award recipients who garnered Vt. Master Angler Status caught at least five qualifying species in 2019:
Christopher Bouchard of Milton
- Fallfish
- Lake Trout
- Longnose Gar
- Rainbow Trout
- Redhorse Sucker
- Smallmouth Bass
- White Perch
- White Sucker
- Yellow Perch
Christine Green of Milton
- Lake Trout
- Rainbow Trout
- White Perch
- White Sucker
- Yellow Perch
Mayzee Scichitano of Colchester
- Bluegill
- Crappie
- Pumpkinseed Sunfish
- Rock Bass
- Smallmouth Bass
Lara Breeding of Colchester
- Lake Trout
- Lake Whitefish
- Pumpkinseed Sunfish
- Smallmouth Bass
- Yellow Perch
Cody Janssen of Colchester
- Lake Trout
- Largemouth Bass
- Northern Pike
- Pumpkinseed Sunfish
- Rainbow Smelt
- Rainbow Trout
- Smallmouth Bass
Drew Price of Colchester
- Bowfin
- Brook Trout
- Brown Trout
- Carp
- Channel Catfish
- Fallfish
- Longnose Gar
- Lake Trout
- Landlocked Atlantic Salmon
- Rock Bass
- Smallmouth Bass
- White Sucker
Susan Winter of Colchester
- Bowfin
- Fallfish
- Freshwater Drum
- Redhorse Sucker
- White Perch
