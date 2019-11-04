Snelling Center for Government is pleased to announce that Karen Ciechanowicz, of Milton, has been accepted into the Vermont Leadership Institute Class of 2020.
Ciechanowicz is currently the Director of Operations at Champlain Community Services in Colchester. She joins 21 other leaders from across the state in an intensive program that attracts participants from the public, private and non-profit sectors.
Having embarked on their leadership journey during Opening Retreat in September, the Class of 2020 will convene for a total of nineteen seminar days across eight sessions. The Vermont Leadership Institute seeks to give participants the information, tools and inspiration to make greater contributions to their organizations, communities and Vermont. Associates engage in self-reflection, explore important issues of systems thinking, public policy, equity, diversity and more, and in doing so, become immersed in some of the most important issues facing Vermont. This year marks the 25th year of the Vermont Leadership Institute, and upon graduating in June 2020, Ciechanowicz will join more than 600 graduates who are making a difference in Vermont: leading innovative businesses, creating award-winning non-profits, serving in the legislature and state government, and volunteering in their communities.
To learn more about the Vermont Leadership Institute and the Snelling Center’s other professional development programs, please visit www.snellingcenter.org or call 802-859-3090.