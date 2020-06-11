More college students from Milton have received academic accolades recently for earning outstanding grade point averages (GPA) during the spring 2020 semester.
Milton students also recently graduated from colleges around the country.
Plymouth State University
Dean's List (GPA 3.5-3.69)
- Jenna Emery
Vermont Technical College
President's List (GPA 4.0 and higher)
- Kimberly St. Germain
Dean's List (GPA 3.5-4.0)
- Nicholas Wolff
- Connor Vining
- Zachary Fox
- Jacob Ricard
- Kumulia Long
- Jeffery Jackson
2020 Graduate of Vermont Academy of Science and Technology
- Allison Hannah
2020 Graduates of Vermont Technical College
- Breezy Bartlett
- Jennifer Brunelle
- Michaela Clark
- Ella Cole
- Ada Cutler
- Nicole Martelle
- Jennifer Pennington
- Noah Perry
- Jacob Ricard
- Katherine Rowley
- Kimberly St. Germain
- Nicholas Wolff
Becker College
Dean's List (GPA 3.50 or higher)
- Noah Bayliss
University of Vermont
Douglas A. Pinta Memorial Award (for excellence in writing)
- Stephanie Wobby