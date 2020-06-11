More college students from Milton have received academic accolades recently for earning outstanding grade point averages (GPA) during the spring 2020 semester.

Milton students also recently graduated from colleges around the country.

Plymouth State University

Dean's List (GPA 3.5-3.69)

Jenna Emery



Vermont Technical College

President's List (GPA 4.0 and higher)

Kimberly St. Germain



Dean's List (GPA 3.5-4.0)

Nicholas Wolff

Connor Vining

Zachary Fox

Jacob Ricard

Kumulia Long

Jeffery Jackson

2020 Graduate of Vermont Academy of Science and Technology

Allison Hannah

2020 Graduates of Vermont Technical College

Breezy Bartlett

Jennifer Brunelle

Michaela Clark

Ella Cole

Ada Cutler

Nicole Martelle

Jennifer Pennington

Noah Perry

Jacob Ricard

Katherine Rowley

Kimberly St. Germain

Nicholas Wolff

Becker College

Dean's List (GPA 3.50 or higher)

Noah Bayliss

University of Vermont

Douglas A. Pinta Memorial Award (for excellence in writing)