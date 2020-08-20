More area college students graduated, or received academic accolades recently for earning outstanding grade point averages (GPA) during the winter or spring 2020 semester.
Congratulations!
Rochester Institute of Technology
Graduate
Abigail Snow of Milton graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with a BS in diagnostic medical sonography.
Simmons University, Boston
Dean's List
Taylor Rocheleau, Grand Isle resident, was named to the 2020 spring semester dean's list at Simmons University in Boston.
To qualify for dean's list status, undergraduate students must obtain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, based on 12 or more credit hours of work in classes using the letter grade system.