More college students from Milton have received academic accolades recently for earning outstanding grade point averages (GPA) during the winter or spring 2020 semester.
Milton students also recently graduated from colleges around the country.
Husson University
Dean's List (GPA 3.40-3.59)
- Elise Mae Archambault
The College of Saint Rose
Dean's List (GPA 3.50-4.00)
- Caitlyn Dabagian
Rochester Institute of Technology
Dean's List
- Brooke Wolfenbarger
- Abigail Snow
Rochester Institute of Technology
Dean's List (GPA 3.40-4.00)
- Brooke Wolfenbarger
- Abigail Snow
University of New Hampshire
Dean's List
- Skyler Ford of Georgia, VT for earning High Honors.
- Kali Bellerose of Milton, VT for earning High Honors.
- Sarah Lunn of Milton, VT for earning Highest Honors
University of Rhode Island
Deans's List (GPA 3.30 +)
- Cassidy Button
Springfield College
Dean's List (GPA 3.50-4.0)
- Megan Kronoff
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
Dean's List (determined by amount of work completed in A-level classes)
- Katrina Garrow
Graduates
- Matthew Outama
Vermont Technical College
Graduates
- Labhatrada Giffin
- Kasandra Lusignan
- Samantha Smith