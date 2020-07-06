Academic Achievement

More college students from Milton have received academic accolades recently for earning outstanding grade point averages (GPA) during the winter or spring 2020 semester. 

Milton students also recently graduated from colleges around the country.

Husson University

Dean's List (GPA 3.40-3.59)
  • Elise Mae Archambault

The College of Saint Rose

Dean's List (GPA 3.50-4.00)
  • Caitlyn Dabagian

Rochester Institute of Technology

Dean's List (GPA 3.40-4.00)
  • Brooke Wolfenbarger 
  • Abigail Snow 

University of New Hampshire

Dean's List 
  • Skyler Ford of Georgia, VT for earning High Honors. 
  • Kali Bellerose of Milton, VT for earning High Honors.
  • Sarah Lunn of Milton, VT for earning Highest Honors

University of Rhode Island

Deans's List (GPA 3.30 +)
  • Cassidy Button

Springfield College

Dean's List (GPA 3.50-4.0)
  • Megan Kronoff

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Dean's List (determined by amount of work completed in  A-level classes)
  • Katrina Garrow 
Graduates
  • Matthew Outama

Vermont Technical College

Graduates
  • Labhatrada Giffin
  • Kasandra Lusignan
  • Samantha Smith 

