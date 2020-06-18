More college students from Milton have received academic accolades recently for earning outstanding grade point averages (GPA) during the winter or spring 2020 semester.
Milton students also recently graduated from area colleges.
Castleton University
President's List (GPA 4.0)
- Kaylee Boutin
- Sierra Boutin
- Colby Gay
Dean's List (GPA 3.50)
- Dallas Brodhead
- Julia Eastman
- Tucker Gaudette
- Mykaela Honnon
- Paige Johnson
- Spencer Lane
- Esther Moran
- Erin Shuttle
- Olivia Strong
- Johnathan Woodwell
Graduates
- Colby Gay
- Kaylee Boutin
- Erin Shuttle
- Keely Swainbank
Southern New Hampshire University
President's List (GPA 3.70-4.0)
- Aaron Santini
Dean's List (GPA 3.50-3.69)
- Cheyenne Meader
University of New England
Dean's List
- Elizabeth K. Wright