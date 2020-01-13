Castleton University
Cooper Bushey graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education.
University of Vermont Dean's List
Alaina Carstensen
Landon Cayia
Julia Deziel
Ryan Joseph
Nicholas Kelm
Emily Pallas
Zachary Popke
William Stoll
Cecelia VeStrand
Plymouth State University President's List
Ryan Brown
Paige Paradise
Paul Smith's College Dean's List
John Larose
University of New England Dean's List
Christine Constant
Paige Hibbard
Aimee Lemieux
University of Alabama
Olivia Mae Lamphere was named to Lambda Delta Honor Society.