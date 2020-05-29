Heather Mary Little and Lee Carter Cooper were joined in marriage on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at five o'clock in the afternoon at Felicity Church in New Orleans, Louisiana.
The bride is the daughter of David and Cindy Little of Milton, Vermont. The groom is the son of Jeffrey and MaryJo Cooper of Mount Laurel, New Jersey. Kari Reen of Denver, Colorado served as the Maid of Honor and Anthony Andrews of New York, New York served as the Best Man. The couple's siblings and niece - Eric, Rachel, and Mirabelle Little of Peoria, Arizona, Matthew Little of Colchester, Vermont, and Sean Cooper of Mount Laurel, New Jersey - served as greeters.
The bride is a graduate of Milton High School in Milton Vermont. She graduated with a B.S. in Architecture and a Minor in History from Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts before earning a Master of Architecture and Master of Preservation Studies from Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana. She is a licensed architect specializing in historic tax credit-funded rehabilitation projects with Rozas Ward Architects in New Orleans, Louisiana. The groom is a graduate of Bishop Eustace Preparatory School in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey. He graduated with a B.S. in Architecture from Catholic University in Washington D.C. before receiving a Master of Architecture from Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana. He is a licensed architect and works as a project manager with Perrier Esquerre Contractors in Saint Rose, Louisiana.
The couple's honeymoon in Thailand has been postponed due to COVID-19, but they are hopeful the trip will occur later on this year. They own a home together in New Orleans, Louisiana and live with their dog, Pru.