Age Well has announced its plans for free holiday meals for in Chittenden County.
There will be a dinner on Christmas Day from 12- 3 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 925 North Avenue in Burlington. Free and open to the public, all ages are welcome. If adults 50 years or older need transportation, please call Megan Humphrey at 864-7528 or email handsvt@gmail.com.
Age Well will also deliver a free hot meal to anyone 50 or older in Chittenden County on Christmas Day. To reserve a meal (ham dinner or vegetarian lasagna), please call Age Well at 865-0360 from December 2-19. After December 19, call Megan Humphrey at 864-7528 or email handsvt@gmail.com. For more info or to donate, please check www.handsvt.org.