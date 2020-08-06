As the sun began to set, casting golden rays across the cream-white siding of the Milton Historical Society, guests unfolded lawn chairs and made small talk. The setting seemed ideal for a presentation that would, among other things, celebrate the natural beauty of Vermont.
Bill Mares, a writer and beekeeper, gave a presentation titled, “Bees Besieged: A History of Beekeeping,” to an intimate group of 13 listeners Aug. 5 on the front lawn of the Milton Historical Society. The program was sponsored by the Vermont Humanities through its Speakers Bureau program.
“Beekeeping is hard work, but its reward is getting to work with these magnificent creatures, which are just on the cusp of domestic and wild,” he said.
As a beekeeper in Vermont for over 45 years, Mares is interested in the history and logistics of beekeeping. He turned his research and passion into a book, “The Land of Milk and Honey: A History of Beekeeping in Vermont,” which he co-wrote with Ross Conrad and published in January 2020.
Attendees to Wednesday’s event wore face masks and brought their own folding chairs. A projector was set up to show photos and share information while Mares spoke.
Rick Stowell, vice president of the Historical Society, said this was the first event since the pandemic began. The society’s summer event is typically geared for children and families, with educational programming and smores-making, but health regulations caused them to make a change, he said.
Mares’ presentation began by transporting those gathered back to medieval Europe, where beekeeping first became popular among religious communities in France.
In the seventeenth century, Mares said, beekeeping was brought to the U.S. where it was utilized in the colonies of Jamestown and Plymouth. Several advancements in beekeeping technology helped turn honey into a booming industry by the mid-nineteenth century.
One of those advancements was the Quinby Smoker, which Mares projected a photo of. Moses Quinby, a beekeeper from New York, invented the smoker to distract bees long enough for the beekeeper to open the beehive and work.
“Quinby changed beekeeping into big business,” he said.
In Vermont, Addison County was once known as the “land of milk and honey” because of the strong presence of beekeeping there. The area’s landscape, weather and crops were ideal for bees’ fertilization and honey production.
A.E. Mann, of Bristol, Vermont, was a Civil War veteran and the state’s most prominent beekeeper -- he kept over 700 hives in 1890 -- helped bring beekeeping in Vermont to national attention.
Mares, who calls himself a “backyard” beekeeper, keeps over 60,000 bees in the summertime. He has traveled to places like Panama, Mexico, and Macedonia to study how other people perform the profession.
The biggest threat to bees in the U.S., Mares said, is the varroa destructor, a parasite mite that attacks and feeds on honey bees.
“When I started 45 years ago, there were no diseases to worry about,” he said. “Now you really have to work at it, and every beekeeper has to find a way to deal with them."
The “murder hornets,” or Asian giant hornets, which have recently been found on the west coast, and are not native to the U.S, could pose a threat to the honeybee population, Mares said, but he hopes he never has to worry about that.
"It's above my pay grade to find a solution to that problem," he said, laughing. The audience chuckled too.