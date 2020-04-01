Milton Elementary School’s first-grade team submitted this month’s student stepping up, featuring a child from each of their classes that they felt has gone above and beyond. Here’s what they had to say about Aubrey! Look for more to come throughout the week.
Aubrey Dowling is friendly, helpful and perseveres in her academics. She is accepting of everyone around her. She brings joy to a room and she is fun to be around.
