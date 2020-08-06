A two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 7 in Milton yesterday resulted in a fatality and a serious injury.
The Milton Police Department, along with Milton Rescue and Milton Fire Department, responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on. Route 7 near the intersection with Forbes Road just before 1 p.m. Aug. 5.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a 2012 Ford Escape on Route 7 facing southbound, but partially in the northbound lane. The other vehicle involved, a 2011 Scion TC, was found upside down over an embankment off the west side of Route 7, according to a press release from MPD.
The male operator of the Ford Escape was identified as Lynn Evans, age 72, and was found to be entrapped in his vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The operator of the Scion TC was identified as Travis Jette, age 28, and was also found to be entrapped in his vehicle and partially ejected. Jette was removed from his vehicle and because of severe injuries, was rushed to University of Vermont Medical Center.
The crash is still under investigation by MPD and the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team. However, based on witness statements and preliminary investigation, it has been determined Evans had been traveling northbound on Route 7 when his vehicle crossed over the centerline striking Jette's vehicle, which was traveling southbound.
MPD was assisted by the Colchester Police Department, Colchester Rescue and Colchester Fire Department.
Route 7 between Racine Road and Forbes Road was closed to traffic in both directions for over four hours. Drivers were asked to find an alternate route.
MPD is asking anyone with information, or anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact the department at 802-893-2424.