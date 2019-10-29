More than 1,500 ghosts, ghouls and goblins came to Bombardier Park on Friday night for the third annual Trunk or Treat organized by the Milton Recreation Dept.
The event has attracted more children and families every year, according to the recreation department’s Ben Nappi.
Organizers received “nothing but positive feedback,” he said. “Everyone pretty much had a good time.”
It isn’t just the kids who had fun. Participating businesses decorate the vehicles from which they hand out candy and other goodies, with Husky Injection Molding Systems, Inc. taking home the Best in Show award.
“It seemed like the businesses were a little more competitive,” Nappi said, adding that Husky went “all out” with a haunted trailer kids could walk through.