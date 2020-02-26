With the final audit now complete, Milton will be closing the books on the North-South tax increment financing district (TIF).
Originally, two separate TIF districts, both created in 1998, the Northern TIF District was used to make infrastructure improvements needed to support the operation of Husky Injections Molding, Inc. The Southern district funded a stormwater expansion to the Catamount Industrial Park.
Creating a TIF district allowed the town to borrow the money for those improvements and then repay the funds with a portion of the property tax on the increased value of the properties. For 20 years, Milton was able to use 75 percent of its town property tax revenue and 75 percent of the education property taxes on the increase in property value within the TIF districts to repay the funds used to make the infrastructure improvements.
In 1998 the Husky site was an out-of-business farm. “Today it’s a state of the art manufacturing facility that is great for the environment, great for the community,” said town manager Don Turner. Without the TIF, that site “would still be a farm that would be in current use,” he added.
The Southern TIF let the town make substantial wastewater improvements that helped to attract the Bove’s facility and Vermont Sports Car to Milton. “That’s what this TIF did,” said Turner.
TIFs have proven controversial, with critics arguing they divert revenue from the Education Fund to attract development which would have occurred anyway. Supporters counter that by making development possible and increasing property values, TIFs generate revenue for the Education Fund, as well as income tax revenue from new or expanded businesses.
In the case of Milton’s North-South TIF, “the ed fund for the state has benefitted greatly,” said Turner.
The audit released last week by the state auditor’s office includes only the last two years of the TIF. In 2011, the legislature allowed the two districts to be treated as one for accounting and reporting.
According to the audit, at the start of the original districts, the property within them was worth a combined $26.9 million. Now it is worth $75.5 million, an increase of $48.6 million
In fiscal year 2018 North-South the property tax revenue on the property value increase was $814,00, with $611,000 going to the TIF, $152,000 going to the Education Fund via the Milton Town School District, and the town keeping $51,700 as general fund revenue.
In 2019, the property tax on that $48.6 million was just over $1 million, with $783,000 going to the TIF fund, $195,400 to the Education Fund and $65,500 to the town’s general expenses.
With the TIF ending, all of the education property tax will now go to the Education Fund. Based on the projected non-homestead tax rate for fiscal year 2021 and Milton’s common level of appraisal, the increased property value of the non-residential properties in the TIF will bring approximately $830,000 to the ed fund. Taxes on the $674,000 increase in homestead property values will likely bring another $10,700 to the Education Fund.
The TIF fund itself is ending with approximately $175,000 remaining after retiring all of the TIF debt. That money will be divided between the Education Fund and the town with $131,000 going to the ed fund and the town receiving $44,000.