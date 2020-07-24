MILTON -- People can now see what it looks like at Arrowhead Mountain Lake any time of the day.
The Town of Milton recently had its Live Weathercam start broadcasting to the town’s website -- it having a view with Arrowhead Mountain in the background on the horizon. The feed can be found at miltonvt.gov/399/Live-Weathercam.
The camera was installed this year near Clark Falls Dam and helps provide real-time weather data including the current temperature, the day’s high and low temperatures, wind speeds, and humidity conditions.
Barring technological issues, the camera can allow anyone to see the lake and skies over town from the comfort of their home -- or from afar -- every day of the year.