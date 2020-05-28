Town ready with bags for Saturday’s Green Up, prizes for bizarre trash

While some people have already grabbed their bags and marked their routes, there are still chances to get involved with the 50th Vermont Green Up Day set for Saturday.
Additionally, the Milton Conservation Commission and Milton Recreation Department are teaming up to continue the tradition of having participants show off some of their most unique finds with prizes going to a few lucky winners.
The properly-colored bags for Green Up Day -- about 250 of which were given to the town by the state -- can be picked up from the table located just outside the Milton Municipal Building on Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. They can also be snagged Saturday morning from East Bombardier Park from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. While the Conservation Commission wants to limit it to five bags per person, it is understanding and okay with people taking more if they are planning to cover an especially-large area.
At the bag pickup locations, there will also be a map and highlighters for people to see which roads have already been marked to get cleaned up and to tag which ones they want to tackle.
“It's everyone’s responsibility to beautify Milton,” said Conservation Commission Vice Chair Judy Kinner. “After Green Up Day, you go along the roadsides and see very little trash -- if any -- and it just helps to beautify Milton. And, it teaches young people to do their civic duty and take responsibility for not throwing out trash and picking up the roadside.”
Once the bags are full, participants simply need to tie them closed and leave them on the side of the street for the town’s road crew to grab either Sunday or Monday. Kinner stressed that people should be using the bags only for the litter and other trash they find throughout the town--not their personal rubbish. Additionally, if larger items are found -- such as tires -- they can be picked up and placed next to one of the full, green bags for collection.
Kinner says the annual event has usually culminated with a cookout at the Bombardier Park pavilion with people displaying some of the more bizarre items they’ve found throughout the day. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic will not allow for either of those aspects to be incorporated this year.
However, the public is still welcome to document their unusual findings and submit them for a chance to win a prize. Participants can take a selfie with their odd trash and post it to Facebook -- tagging the Town of Milton, VT page -- or by emailing it to recreation@miltonvt.gov. Kinner says that there are multiple prizes to be awarded to random winners--including a $25 gift certificate to the Milton Diner.
The town urges people to protect themselves as much as possible including using sturdy gloves and appropriate clothing for the handling of garbage and wearing bright, visible colors to be easily seen along the roadway. Additionally, tick checks should be conducted upon getting home, and social distancing and facial coverings are highly recommended.