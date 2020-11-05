MILTON — At Monday night’s selectboard meeting, community members and town officials shared concern about a recent press release regarding a racist incident in Milton.
The press release, which was released Oct. 31 by the Peace and Justice Center, sparked heated debate when it was shared on social media over the weekend.
The Peace and Justice Center of Vermont, based in Burlington, works on the interconnected issues of peace, human rights and economic, social and racial justice.
According to the release, on Sept. 25, a woman backed her car into Phyillicia LaBoard, a Milton resident, who was walking her dogs in her powered wheelchair. The woman reportedly also called LaBoard a racial slur.
LaBoard, who said the incident was a “hate crime,” reported it to the Department of Veterans Affairs. The VA notified the Milton Police.
The release states that when Milton officers arrived at LaBoard’s home to ask her about the incident, she experienced further racial bias.
According to the release, LaBoard did not believe the officers to be wearing body cameras, but at the Nov. 2 selectboard meeting, Police Chief Stephen Laroche confirmed there is body camera footage that can be viewed by the public.
The release also lists various other “hate crimes” LaBoard has experienced while living in Milton. Though the release states these other incidents were reported to Milton Police, Laroche said they were not.
“There are a number of concerns that are addressed at the end of the press release that the Milton Police Department are unaware of,” Laroche said at the meeting. “They weren’t reported to us. They were not forwarded to us for investigation.”
Laroche said he has assigned a sergeant to review the incident and make sure all of the appropriate procedures were followed. It is policy that all third-party complaints, which the release from the Peace and Justice Center qualifies as, be reviewed by the department.
Laroche said he reached out to LaBoard on Monday to discuss the situation. Town Manager Don Turner said he spoke with TJ Sangaré, a Peace and Justice Center board member, whose name is listed at the top of the release.
“I am very concerned about the way that document was presented without any communication with the Town or the Police Chief or anyone else,” Turner said.
While he has some reservations about the allegations posed in the document, Turner was passionate when he said he wants to make sure all Milton residents feel safe.
“We want to address the concerns raised by this resident,” Turner said. “We are committed to the community, to making sure that everyone who lives here feels safe and wants to live here.
“We have good people and we won’t turn our back on the people who work for this community, the people who put their lives on the line and we won’t turn our back on the residents.”
Four Milton residents shared their concerns about the incident during public forum. Amanda Spector, Emily Hecker, Lisa Reese and Kathy Whiting all said they found the release to be deeply disturbing and hoped the town would take a stronger stance against racism.
“Since I moved here, I’ve met two families of color, who have left Milton because they do not feel safe,” Hecker said. “This is not an isolated incident. This is not something that rarely happens.”
Hecker asked the town to consider flying a Black Lives Matter flag on town flag poles, and Whiting asked the board to reconsider creating a committee on diversity and inclusion.
“This is a very difficult subject, and we’re seeing it across the country,” Whiting said. “As much as it would be wonderful to think we could all come together to address this, I think we’re not a whole lot different than the rest of the country. There is a lot of division here.”
Selectboard member John Fitzgerald said he hears often from community members who are concerned about the police department’s level of transparency. He asked Laroche to restate his commitment to transparency.
“From what I am hearing, from you [Laroche] and Don [Turner], the police department is 100 percent willing to be transparent about this incident, correct?” he asked.
Laroche nodded. “Absolutely,” he said.
Both Turner and Laroche encouraged Milton residents who are concerned about the matter to reach out to them. Laroche said he has an “open door policy” and will make time to meet with those who request a conversation.
Turner also pleaded with the public to have patience and to seek more information before jumping to conclusions on social media.
The Peace and Justice Center press release, which was shared on Saturday in a private group for Milton residents, was commented on almost 300 times.
Turner said the selectboard will continue this conversation at a later meeting.
