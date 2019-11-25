Milton now has a Stormwater Master Plan identifying 65 projects around the town which could help reduce stormwater flows into the town’s streams and rivers and ultimately Lake Champlain.
Stormwater carries with it pollutants and nutrients, including phosphorous which encourages the growth of cyanobacteria, better known as blue-green algae, in the lake. Cyanobacteria can be toxic for pets, and its potential impacts on human health are still being researched.
The plan was developed by Fitzgerald Environmental of Colchester with a grant from the Dept. of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission (CCRPC) oversaw the project.
Of the 65 projects initially identified in the plan, Fitzgerald Environmental, in consultation with the town, went on to do conceptual plans and initial budget estimates for 15 possible projects. Those projects will still need to go to final design.
Projects identified in the plan range from the relatively inexpensive — $6,500 for rain gardens and other stormwater infiltration at the town municipal complex — to $100,000 to retrofit existing catch basins on Stacy Street. Roughly half of the projects fell into the range of $30,000 to $50,000.
The town is required by the state to produce a phosphorous control plan by 2022. The new stormwater plan also identifies some initial compliance mechanisms which can be included in that plan.
In addition to identifying projects the town can do, the plan recommends working with area farmers to help them adopt best management practices for reducing runoff from agricultural lands. The lions share of nutrients in Trout Brook, Malletts Creek and Stone Bridge Brook are coming from agricultural land, according to the stormwater plan.
Allen Brook and the lower portions of the Lamoille River are primarily impacted by stormwater coming from developed lands.
The plan can be viewed on the town’s website.