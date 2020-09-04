MILTON — Like many other people and places across the country, Milton has experienced a kind of racial reckoning this summer.
Several incidents, both nationally and locally, have pushed community members to think and to speak out about issues like racial equity and social justice. While town and school officials, as well as residents have made changes, some activists still seek more action.
Here’s a timeline of what’s happened so far and a list of what’s still being asked for:
JUNE 5: In the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, about 75 Milton residents participated in a rally in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, June 5.
JUNE 25: A video, depicting a May 10 arrest of a young Black male by two Milton police officers, was shared to a Facebook page for Milton residents. Strong debate ensued in the comments section.
According to a statement from the Milton Police Department, the male, who was apprehended for multiple burglaries, attempted to escape arrest.
JUNE 29: In a joint meeting, the Milton school and select boards unanimously approved a resolution committing to anti-racist education and actions. After a full slate of community members spoke during public forum to share their thoughts on the arrest video and resolution.
JULY 1: The Black Lives Matter flag was stolen from Milton High School in the early hours of the morning. The flag was replaced the next day, but the thief has still not been identified.
JULY 7: Milton Students for Social Justice, a group of Milton High School students working to resolve social justice issues in the Milton school system, organized an anti-racism protest in response to the theft and in support of the joint resolution.
A few selectboard members and Town Manager Don Turner attended the July 7 rally after being called out for not participating back in June.
JULY: The Milton Inclusion and Diversity Initiative started a virtual book club and discussion group for community members. The group is reading the work of scholar and author Ibram X. Kendi to further understand anti-racism.
JULY 20: In an effort to take steps towards acting upon the resolution it approved in June, the selectboard adopted a policy that will allow officially-recognized organizations to display a flag at a designated location in town. The board also voted to officially celebrate Human Rights Day in Milton this December.
AUG. 21: Racist graffiti, including racial slurs, was discovered on the Murray Avenue tunnel in Milton. The Vermont Agency of Transportation, who owns the bridge, painted over the words that same day, but not before a Milton community member blurred them out.
The following week, in a counter-action, community members covered the tunnel with positive messages and BLM signs.
AUG. 31: The selectboard unanimously approved the creation of a Police Advisory Committee which, made up entirely of community members, will provide feedback and insight to the police department on issues of mental health, racial equity and transparency.
What’s still being requested:
After writing a letter to the Independent Aug. 24, Milton resident Richard Edwards shared a more detailed list of recommendations for combating racism in town. Some of those suggestions include: cultural competency training for all town employees, stronger community policing programs and the creation of a Milton Businesses Against Racism Initiative.
During public forum at the Aug. 31 selectboard meeting, Milton resident Lisa Reese requested the forming a Diversity and Inclusion Committee.
At the same meeting, both Cristal Fleishman Amanda Spector acknowledged the Police Advisory Committee was a good idea, but asked the board to set time aside at every meeting to discuss what is being done in support of anti-racism.