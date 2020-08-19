MILTON — With the start of the new school year less than a month away, the Milton Town School District is moving full steam ahead in preparing both its buildings and procedures.
At its latest meeting on Aug. 13, the school board heard from Superintendent Amy Rex as well as each school principal on the latest reopening plans. All speakers reiterated that opening with a hybrid model of two days in person and three days remote, is the best way forward.
“We are not doing anything for political reasons, not playing any sort of game,” Rick Dooley, chair of the school board, said.
To the rest of the board as well as the meeting’s listeners, Dooley said being present in the school building is important for reasons other than academics: occupational therapy, physical therapy and nutrition, as well as to learn issues of social equity.
As a family practice physician’s assistant, Dooley said he’s been in weekly meetings with Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine. In all of those meetings, Levine has stressed that reopening schools is appropriate given the state’s low case count.
“The ability to keep your child home five days a week and do five days of at-home instruction is a privilege and frankly, a privilege many of the families in our community don’t have,” Dooley said.
Here’s some of what the district has done recently to prepare for the start of school:
This week, the Milton Town School District launched an online reopening platform on its website that details many aspects of its reopening plan.
This platform includes safety procedures and guidelines for classrooms, academics, extracurriculars, athletics and school meals.
The 20-page MTSD COVID-19 Health and Safety Handbook which details the reopening procedures presented by Rex at the Aug. 13 school board meeting can also be found on the site.
Floor markings, signs and other health and safety precautions are being added to school buildings.
At the entrance of all school buildings, students and staff will be met with giant red and white signs reminding them not to enter if they are sick.
Inside the buildings, many hallways have become one-directional, in order to keep all students and staff walking in the same direction.
High school co-principal MaryJane Stinson said other precautions include desks in all classrooms facing in one direction, windows being kept open and teachers’ desks positioned beneath ceiling vents.
As recommended by the state of Vermont, the district has hired a COVID-19 Nurse/Coordinator.
“This person is responsible for the implementation of COVID health-related plans,” Rex said.
MTSD's COVID-19 Coordinator will be Nurse Dorey Demers, who is already a full-time nurse at Milton Middle School.
As the COVID-19 Coordinator, she will do additional work including, working with students at higher risk for contracting the virus to develop a safety plan and providing education to all students about hand-washing, mask-wearing and social distancing.
Demers graduated from Milton High School in 2005 and received her nursing degree from the University of Vermont.
Her new position will be compensated by stipend, and Rex hopes the district's expenses for the position will eventually be supported financially by the state government.