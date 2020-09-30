This week at Milton Recreation is a new weekly column written by Milton Recreation staff and published on Wednesdays — sharing events, activities, news and more.
Milton Recreation is excited to announce the Historic Main Street Walking Tour. In partnership with the Milton Historical Society, the event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3.
Not only will the walking tour be fun and informative, but it’s historical in and of itself. This is the first time since 2007 that the walking tour is being offered.
The Historic Main Street Walking Tour has seen many different versions of itself over the last 30 years. In 1994, the tour gave a personal look into five historic buildings along Main Street.
In 2007, the last time the walking tour was offered, it was featured as a self-guided walking tour that gave historical details on 28 different locations and ended with desserts at the Milton Historical Museum.
This year, due to the restrictions of COVID-19 the tour will be free and self-guided. Detailed brochures designed by Bill Kaigle, Milton Historical Society president, will offer facts, pictures and insight into the intricate history of Milton’s Main Street.
Interested participants are asked to register through the Milton Recreation website and then pick up their brochures from Milton Recreation in the town offices Oct. 1-2, or from the Milton Historical Museum Oct. 3.
The focus of the tour is to show the homes and businesses of the doctors, lawyers, librarian, undertaker, dressmakers and town officers that contributed to the history of this community.
From the Village Farm built by Elisha Ashley Jr. in 1854 to the Clark Memorial built by Joseph Clark in 1837, Milton’s Main Street is packed full of history worth knowing. Check out the site of the Glennwood Hotel, which was destroyed by a fire in 1938.
Visit the home and office of Dr. Maurice Villemaire, the namesake of Villemaire Lane. Some of the best of Milton’s history lives right on Main Street, just waiting for you to discover it.
In order to accommodate all ability levels, a virtual tour will be available as well. Join us at 10 a.m. Saturday when we will be going live on the Milton Recreation Facebook page. The video will remain on the Milton Recreation Facebook page all day, so stop in and enjoy the tour anytime.
Milton Recreation was delighted to team up with the Milton Historical Society in order to offer the walking tour this year. We cherish the opportunity to work with other staples of Milton in order to grow our community, and our hope is to continue the walking tour every year as an annual Milton tradition.
We invite everyone to join us on Oct. 3. We hope to see you there.