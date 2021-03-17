Despite only being one level, this contemporary Richford home comes with plenty of space both inside and out -- as well as some bells and whistles.
The 5,783 square feet of finished space inside include a large center island with a breakfast bar in the kitchen, a gas fireplace in the living room, and a soaking tub in the master suite. The 29 acres outside include an in-ground pool, screened-in porch, and a tiki bar.
The basement level contains four bedrooms and a space big enough to be a game room, gym, or movie room, and there’s plenty of additional space for storage and recreation throughout the attached three-car garage and two other detached garages.
Listed for $699,000 by Nicole Berteau of Ridgeline Real Estate, 28 Diggers Lane has beautiful tile, laminate, and hardwood flooring that’s ready for its next owner.
28 Diggers Lane -- Richford
- Listing price: $699,000
- Bedrooms: 6
- Full bathrooms: 1
- Three-quarter bathrooms: 2
- Half bathrooms: 1
- Lot size: 29.72 acres
- Finished space: 5,783 square feet
- Finished above-grade space: 2,935 square feet
- Finished below-grade space: 2,848 square feet
- Year built: 2011
- Interior features: Gas fireplace, kitchen island, soaking tub, walk-in closet, walk-in pantry
- Equipment and appliances: Wall oven, dishwasher, disposal, exhaust hood, central vacuum
- Water: Public
- Sewer: Public
- Heat fuel: Gas-LP/bottle
- MLS ID: 4850641
