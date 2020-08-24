Sweet Pea Pet of the Week

Sweet Pea is the Human Society of Chittenden County Pet of the Week.

This golden gal is a ripe 14 years young! Sweet Pea is loving and affectionate after she warms up to you and spends her days sucking up catnip like a vacuum and lounging in her office chair. She enjoys back scratches, treats, and loving on her own terms. Could she be the Sweet Pea you pick?! Schedule a meeting with her today!

Sex: Spayed female

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: ~ 14 years old

Reason Here: Her owners could no longer care for her

Arrival Date: 7/22/2020

Special Considerations: Sweet Pea is declawed

Sweet Pea and...

Cats: She has no known history living with cats

Dogs: She has interacted with dogs before and was scared and shy around them

For more information about Sweet Pea, contact HSCC at hsccvt.org.

