The Vermont Department of Health has released the latest figures of COVID-19 positive testing prevalence in communities, adding the total number of cases in each town that were discovered between Dec. 3-9.
Milton is listed as having the 13th-most cases in Vermont and the sixth-most in Chittenden County since March 5, adding 15 in the recent update for a total of 85 since the spring. The town continues to go back-and-forth in the county rankings with Williston which had 12 cases recently reported for a total of 83, moving it down to seventh.
Among the towns in Chittenden County, Milton also had the sixth-most number of new cases added in the last week. It’s still well behind Winooski for fifth, however, with a difference of 74 total cases between them.
Across the Milton Town School District, there was the first member of the education community reported as having been in a building while infectious -- that being in Milton Elementary.
Through December 9, Milton accounted for 4.8 percent of cases in Chittenden County and 1.6 percent of those in all of Vermont.
Throughout the county, Chittenden saw a total of 339 new cases in the recent update. Underhill had the biggest percentage increase as it added 13 to its previous total of just nine. Statewide, Vermont had 771 new cases and 14 deaths reported between Dec. 3-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.