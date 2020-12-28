Academic Achievement

College students from Milton recently completed a fall semester like no other, and many received academic accolades despite the unexpected challenges.

Congratulations!

University of Vermont

Dean's List

To be named to the dean's list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.

Krystopher Brown of Georgia

Asa Burton of Milton

Alaina Carstensen of Milton

Michael Ferro of Milton

Kaleigh Goulette of Milton

Zachary Hayes of Milton

William Muzzy of Milton

Emily Pallas of Milton

Carlie Reen of Milton

Mariah Savard of Milton

William Stoll of Milton

Simon Walter of Milton

Aidan Williams of Milton

Plymouth State University

Dean's List 

To be named to the Dean's List, a student must achieve a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.69 during the fall 2020 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.

Paige Paradise of Milton

Clarkson University 

Dean's List

To be named to the Dean's list, a student must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.

Josh G. Adams of Milton

Emily V. Bates of Milton

Presidential Scholar

To be named a Presidential Scholar, a student must achieve a minimum 3.80 grade-point average and carry at least 14 credit hours.

Hannah Letourneau of Milton

