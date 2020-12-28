College students from Milton recently completed a fall semester like no other, and many received academic accolades despite the unexpected challenges.
Congratulations!
University of Vermont
Dean's List
To be named to the dean's list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.
Krystopher Brown of Georgia
Asa Burton of Milton
Alaina Carstensen of Milton
Michael Ferro of Milton
Kaleigh Goulette of Milton
Zachary Hayes of Milton
William Muzzy of Milton
Emily Pallas of Milton
Carlie Reen of Milton
Mariah Savard of Milton
William Stoll of Milton
Simon Walter of Milton
Aidan Williams of Milton
Plymouth State University
Dean's List
To be named to the Dean's List, a student must achieve a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.69 during the fall 2020 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.
Paige Paradise of Milton
Clarkson University
Dean's List
To be named to the Dean's list, a student must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.
Josh G. Adams of Milton
Emily V. Bates of Milton
Presidential Scholar
To be named a Presidential Scholar, a student must achieve a minimum 3.80 grade-point average and carry at least 14 credit hours.
Hannah Letourneau of Milton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.