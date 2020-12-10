The real estate market seemed to keep clicking in November with a number of homes being sold throughout Milton.
Here are three of the most expensive based on final purchase price according to Zillow.
3. 64 Railroad Street
Sold for $260,000 Nov. 11, this is a single-family home that contains 1,044 square feet and was built in 1990. It contains two bedrooms and one bathroom.
2. 378 Sanderson Road
Sold for $330,000 Nov. 8, this Cape-style home is on 2.5 private acres with six bedrooms. There’s a small living area with a cozy wood stove, a dining room with a sliding door leading to a small deck, and a large, open kitchen that has white cabinets with soft-close features, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast peninsula.
1. 4 Armand Drive
Sold for $415,000 Nov. 17, this is a single-family home that contains 3,020 square feet and was built in 2002. It contains four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.