MILTON — Amy Rex, superintendent of the Milton Town School District, told the Independent she is happy with how smoothly the first week of school has gone.
“It’s going super well,” she said. “I think students are really happy to be back.”
The district has been finding unexpected silver-linings in the hybrid model.
For example, Rex said fewer students in the buildings at any given time allows for more personalized attention and learning,
“Not only does [hybrid] help us adhere to the health and safety guidance, but I think teachers are finding it's easier to get through all their material during class time, because there's less interruption,” she said.
The smaller cohorts, or groups of students, are also helping to decrease hallway congestion and are giving the schools an overall sense of calm.
A few minor tweaks and changes have already been made, and a few more might be implemented in the coming weeks, she said, but the district won't be changing their cohort sizes without guidance from the Agency of Education.
"I would certainly want input from principals and teachers around what that might look like," Rex said.
She is particularly happy to hear students playing outside of the district office again. Their conversation and laughter was a sound she missed.
“When my windows are open, I get to see and hear the most wonderful sounds: young folks eating their lunch together or playing with their teacher,” she said. “It really is so wonderful.”
“The majority of students are doing really well adhering to the new structure,” Rex said. “I think they appreciate the procedures and feel well cared for.”
