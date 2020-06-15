The Milton Public Library is moving full steam ahead as it plans to offer modified services to the community this summer.
Susan Larson, who has been the library’s director for the last three years, said she and her team have been working for a long time to get the library back up and running.
“Every day we are adapting and adjusting and coming up with more ideas,” she said.
The effects of COVID-19 have put a strain on the library, causing Larson and her team to have to come up with new ways to fulfill the library’s mission of being an educational resource.
“Summertime is traditionally the time when public libraries step in and fill in the void,” she said. “For many families the public library is the only community available during the summer months.”
Because the Milton library cannot currently welcome people through its doors, Larson said many groups that make use of the library have been left without both a physical and a supportive space.
The bridge and martial arts groups cannot come to the library to socialize and to learn. The people who use the library’s computers and utilize its internet access are without necessary resources.
“It’s a real loss,” Larson said. “Not being able to be that open public space has been very challenging.”
Larson has found solace in other library leaders who are going through similar struggles. She is a member of the Vermont Department of Libraries and often joins their webinars and Zoom meetings to ask for advice and to discuss solutions.
“Every town has a different situation, and we all share our information so what we can learn and maybe not reinvent the wheel,” she said.
One of the services the library has been able to reestablish is the lending of books. Curbside pickup of up to five items is available six days a week. The library just expanded their pickup hours because there had been so much demand, Larson said.
Even library books have had to abide by health guidelines. Books returned to the library sit on a table in a kind of quarantine for 72 hours before being put back on the shelf.
The library staff is proud of its modified summer reading program for all ages, which will begin later this week, Larson said. As of June 11, almost 50 people had registered for the program.
“Reading is important,” Larson said. “And summer reading is important because it has come to be known as a time to prevent the summer slide, when a lot of children are not in an educational setting.”
Most of this year’s programming will be taking place online and at home. Young participants can pick up craft kits curbside and print out reading logs and activity worksheets. Adults are encouraged to play a reading Bingo, with the chance to win big gift card prizes.
The theme of this year’s summer reading program, as determined by Collaborative Summer Library Program, is “Imagine Your Story.”
Kathy Dulac, assistant director and head of youth services, is interpreting the theme to discuss fairy tales, wizards and other magical creatures.
“It’s a great theme,” she said. “There’s so much you can do with it.”
During virtual storytime every Friday, Dulac has been incorporating folk tales from other countries and said the storytimes have been well-received.
One of her biggest challenges recently, she said, has been getting the word out about the summer program.
“I always go over to the elementary school and I go to each classroom or I go to a couple of their assemblies and talk about the summer reading program,” she said. “So obviously we’ve had to look for different outlets to get the word out.”
With only three full-time employees, Larson said the library has had to work long and hard recently to overcome the challenges they’ve been faced with.
Dulac agreed, saying in the 25 years she’s worked at the Milton library, she’s never seen a summer quite like this.
“This is stretching us all in different ways,” she said. “We want to get books into kids’ hands and we want to make it fun.”