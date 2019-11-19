The Independent received the following information about Willam’s community service from Milton High School.
William completed his service learning graduation requirement over the summer at Habitat for Humanity — Milton Restore. He chose to support this organization because he identified with their mission and goals as well as providing for the greater community. His tasks included testing electronics, receiving inventory and displaying donations. William completed these tasks diligently and was a responsible and independent volunteer. He worked well with others and found this work gratifying because he not only learned new skills, he was supporting the mission and goals of the organization.