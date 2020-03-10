Team Sterling is excited to nominate Olivia Johnson as a Student Stepping Up!
Olivia is an active community member both inside and outside of the classroom. Her teachers note that she asks excellent questions, thinks critically and isn’t afraid to challenge the thinking of her peers. Additionally, Olivia has stepped up outside of the classroom, participating in a school committee made up of students, teachers, and administrators that focuses on increasing personalization in the school.
Outside of school, Olivia is also in a girl scouts troop. She has earned multiple awards through the organization and is an active fundraiser as the troop prepares for a service-learning trip to Costa Rica.
We are so proud of and impressed with Olivia!