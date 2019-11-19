Milton High School supplied the following information about Megan, a junior.
Megan has been nominated and selected by her peers to serve as a student representative on the MTSD School Board. Additionally, Megan has joined the Restorative Approaches Collaborative group and is giving student voice to the implementation of restorative practices in our district. She has been an amazing contributor to the work and we are so grateful for the dedication she is providing to our learning community. Megan has a positive presence in our school and transfers her knowledge and understanding to the leadership roles she has pursued.