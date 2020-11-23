MILTON — A large structure fire broke out Monday evening at Cyr Lumber on Poor Farm Road in Milton.
Milton Fire Department was dispatched to the scene just after 4 p.m. Multiple area fire and police departments also responded, including Colchester, Fairfax and Westford, among others.
At least 10 firetrucks were at the scene, dousing two buildings with water. The buildings were ultimately destroyed, according to a Milton resident who was near the scene.
Milton resident Crystal Tinker shared this video with the Independent. She could hear sirens and see smoke from Westford Road:
No injuries have been reported in connection to the fire, according to a report from NBC5.
Cyr Lumber, which opened in Milton in 1970, manufactures and sells a wide variety of bark mulch and wood shavings. It also carries locally produced lumber for sheds, framing, fencing and more.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.