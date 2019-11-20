The Rural Economic Development Working Group (REDWnG) of the Vermont House of Representatives is seeking input from Vermonters to share their thoughts on how to sustain and grow the economy in rural areas of the state.
In 2017 RDWnG hosted a public hearing before the start of the 2018 legislative session. As a result of the hearing, members of RDWnG proposed or supported legislation that: helped lower worker’s compensation rates for the logging industry; dramatically increased support for community based high speed internet projects; provided funding for small community wastewater systems; increased funding for Working Lands [farm, food and forest] enterprises; funded a grant-writing specialist to assist in obtaining grants for town and community initiatives; to name a few.
The group is looking for constructive ideas and insights from rural Vermonters as to what can be done legislatively to help grow and sustain your economies. The hearing will provide insight and perspective that will help guide the work of REDWnG and the Legislature in the upcoming session and beyond.
Public comments begin at 6 p.m. on December 11. Each person will be limited to 4 minutes. Written testimony of any length can be submitted to State Representative Charlie Kimbell at ckimbell@leg.state.vt.us. The meeting will take place at the Statehouse in Montpelier.