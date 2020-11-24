MILTON -- Members of the Vermont State Police (VSP) Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit started to examine the scene Tuesday morning of the fire that started around 4:15 p.m. and burned down the Cyr Lumber sawmill on Poor Farm Road the day before.
Investigators concluded that the fire began inside the building while logs were being processed into lumber. An electric motor, attached to the sawmill carriage, is believed to have failed which subsequently caused nearby combustible materials and liquids to ignite. The fire then spread quickly into the roof and along the length of the building.
VSP has reported that there were no injuries to Cyr Lumber staff, the responding firefighters, or the investigation team during the incident. The building and its contents are being considered a total loss with damages being estimated to be in excess of $1.25 million.
The Milton Fire Department (MFD) was dispatched in the afternoon of Nov. 23 for the report of a fire in the sawmill on Poor Farm Road. VSP says the sawmill operator noticed and then attempted to put it out with fire extinguishers, but first-responding members of the fire department arrived to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the main building of the lumber mill.
MFD requested assistance from several nearby fire departments including those of Colchester, Westford, Essex, Georgia, and St. Albans Town. The fire was eventually extinguished but not after the building sustained its extensive damage. Milton Fire Chief Chris Poirier then requested the assistance of the VSP Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit to help determine the cause and origin of the blaze.
Firefighters worked on the scene for nearly seven hours Monday night while residents over 1.5 miles away could hear sirens and see the smoke before nightfall.
Cyr Lumber, which opened in Milton in 1970, manufactured and sold a wide variety of bark mulch and wood shavings. It also carried locally-produced lumber for sheds, framing, fencing and more.
Milton resident Crystal Tinker shared this video with the Independent. She could hear sirens and see smoke from Westford Road.
