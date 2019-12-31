The Milton Historical Society took a big step toward its goal of relocating a house which once belonged to Civil War General George Stannard.
The Stannard House was fully dismantled and stored in a barn belonging to the town this spring.
The historical society plans to reopen it on Oct. 20, 2020, Stannard’s 200th birthday, at a new location on Bombardier Road.
Funds from a state grant and private fundraising were used to dismantle the house, which was carefully documented as it was taken apart. The total project is expected to cost $220,000 to $280,000 with between $150,000 and $200,000 still to be raised.
Stannard, who played a key role in the Battle of Gettysburg, lived in the 178-year-old house from 1866 to 1878.