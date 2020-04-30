Saint Michael's College (SMC) has announced that it will guarantee at least $25,000 of financial aid assistance to prospective Vermonters via their new program, Home State Promise. The program, which also extends application deadlines, blossomed over the last several weeks in response to feedback from prospective students wanting to remain close to home due to COVID-19.
"We’re hearing from students that this pandemic has been cause for reflection about where they want to be for college, that the appeal of home is strong and that many are concerned about finances," explained SMC Director of Admission Michael Stefanowicz.
He described the program as both an admissions and financial aid effort. On the admissions side, application deadlines have been extended to June 1 for Vermonters. The typical deadline is February 1 for first-years and April 1 for transfer students.
On the financial aid side, the school will guarantee a minimum combination of scholarships and grants ranging from $25,000 to $35,000 per year depending upon need. In conjunction with this, Vermont students will need to file a FAFSA for need-based aid consideration. Stefanowicz said SMC strongly encourages students to also apply for the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation's (VSAC) Vermont Grant.
SMC announced on March 11 that all campus-related events were canceled and classes would move to online instruction until at least April 13, following growing concerns about the novel coronavirus pandemic. The school later extended closure until the end of the school year, cancelling commencement as well.
For many colleges, spring is a busy time filled with campus tours, prospective students visiting with their families, and admissions counselors traveling around the country. But due to public health guidelines advising against travel and large gatherings, many campuses across the country are empty—including SMC.
Last year, three Vermont colleges closed permanently and a fourth announced a merger, in part due to low enrollment challenges. In addition to losing dollars amid the current pandemic due to campus housing reimbursements and other cancellations, college enrollment could take further hits. Most institutions plan to lose at least 10 percent of enrollment through the fall, according to remarks made by Susan Stitely, president of the Association of Vermont Independent Colleges, in front of the Senate Education Committee on April 14.
Jeb Spaulding, former Chancellor of the Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS) who resigned on Wednesday following backlash against his recommendation to close three campuses, said VSCS expects to end the current fiscal year with a $10 million deficit.
In response to this upset, Stefanowicz said SMC has bolstered digital opportunities to reach students, like online college fairs and virtual open houses. According to him, student visits to the school's virtual tour have significantly increased during the pandemic.
"Instead of tour guides walking with families around campus, they are leading digital chats and Zoom sessions with prospective students," Stefanowicz said. "We’ve also taken care to counsel students on how the pandemic impacts their college search and we aimed to be clear about what this means for applications, SAT’s, AP’s, and campus visit plans."
Stefanowicz noted that it is difficult to predict how the pandemic will impact higher education moving forward, financially and in terms of enrollment. "It's safe to say that this will put stress on colleges across the board, especially those with very small endowments," he said. But the school hopes to retain Vermonters by making college more accessible and affordable amid all of this uncertainty via the Home State Promise.
"There are many Vermonters who would benefit from a college education and this pandemic has shown that we need ethical scientists, entrepreneurs who can meet society’s needs in a crisis, journalists who can communicate public health facts clearly," said Stefanowicz. "Making college affordable for Vermonters is the first step."
According to VSAC's most recent Higher Education Fact Sheet, only 61.8 percent—close to half—of Vermont high school seniors enrolled in a two- or four-year college after graduating in 2019.
In a statement about the new program, SMC described the concept of home as "the one constant during these times of uncertainty and change. It is a place intrinsically connected to feelings of safety and familiarity, and now, perhaps more than ever before, we all need that."
"Vermont has been consistently ranked well for health and safety, and that’s on students’ and families’ minds more than ever," said Stefanowicz.