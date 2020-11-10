The Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations (CUSI) has reported that it arrested Brandon Rhoades, 24, of Milton, Monday for an incident that is said to have taken place Nov. 2 in Williston.
According to CUSI, a Vermont State Police trooper observed two juveniles standing in a roadway in Williston around 2:50 a.m. the morning of Nov. 2 and “neither were dressed appropriately for the weather.” Police say that the juveniles reported that they had met and communicated with a man, later identified as Rhoades, through the social media app Snapchat. It’s said that the females believed Rhoades to be 17 years old.
Rhoades allegedly picked up the juveniles in his vehicle and proceeded to provide them alcohol. CUSI says Rhoades then sexually assaulted one of the passengers and engaged in lewd and lascivious behavior with the other before leaving them on the side of the road where the trooper later found them.
Detectives with the unit for special investigations were reportedly called to the scene to conduct further investigation in which Rhoades was identified as the suspect. Nov. 2, CUSI detectives spoke with Rhoades at his residence and placed him under arrest without incident. He was charged with the offenses of Aggravated Sexual Assault, Unlawful Restraint in the Second Degree, and Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child.
Rhoades was lodged on $5,000 bail and ordered to appear in court Nov. 10 for arraignment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.