BURLINGTON — Upon release from custody, Steven Kilburn, a convicted sex offender, is anticipated to live in Milton.
Kilburn, age 69, will be released from the custody of the Vermont Department of Corrections Sept. 2 and will be under the supervision of Burlington Probation and Parole.
Kilburn has served a term of incarceration related to a Sexual Assault of a Minor, according to a statement from Detective Sergeant Thomas Nash of the Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations.
According to officials with the Vermont Department of Corrections, Kilburn's risk to sexually reoffend is considered to be in the low category. His general risk of reoffending is considered to be in the moderate category.
Based on Kilburn's sexual interests and offending history, if he were to sexually reoffend, his most likely victims would be minor males either known or unknown to him.
CUSI wants you to know if you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, there is support available. Even if the assault did not happen recently, there are resources to help you decide what is best for you, including free medical treatment, advocacy and support. You do not have to go through this alone.
For more information, call the state-wide confidential hotline, 800-489-7273, or see the website for the VT Network against Sexual and Domestic Violence, www.vtnetwork.org.