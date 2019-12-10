The Milton Town School District is once again evaluating what is the best option for fifth graders, being part of the elementary school or part of the middle school.
A group of teachers and administrators, led by middle school principals Megan Smith and Brandy Brown, has been gathering data. Next, they will be reaching out to students, community members and teachers for their feedback.
Smith and Brown reached out to the school board for their feedback and input at the board's Dec. 2, where they presented some history and suggested why moving the fifth grade to middle school may be best for students.
Until 2011, fifth and sixth graders were taught by teams and stayed with those teams for two years, in a structure commonly referred to by educators as "looping." The biggest advantage of looping is that it allows students to remain with the same teachers for two years. Research has shown that students do best when they have longterm relationships with teachers.
"Relationships are huge," said Smith.
Superintendent Amy Rex noted at the board meeting that currently students are transitioning into fifth grade with new teachers and then into sixth grade with another set of new teachers at exactly the time when transitions are the most challenging for kids.
From 2012 to 2017, sixth grade was part of a three year multi-age team with seventh and eighth grades, while fifth grade joined the elementary school. Currently, sixth grade is on its own while seventh and eighth grade is taught by combined teams.
When new classrooms were added last year, fifth grade was moved and is now physically in the middle school area, but it remains part of the elementary school, with students riding the elementary school buses and following the elementary school schedule.
"Fifth grade is in this limbo, blended transition year," said Smith. While technically in the elementary school, teachers often do professional development alongside the middle school because the fifth grade curriculum most closely resembles that of middle school, she explained.
Looking at the needs of students at that age, Smith said, "We know they go through significant change." That includes asserting their independence and the increasing importance of their peers.
The Association for Middle Level Education recommends integrated team teaching, looping or multi-age classrooms, limiting transitions and providing access to comprehensive counseling services for students aged 10-15, according to information presented by Smith.
There are currently 120 students in the sixth grade. the fifth grade is slightly smaller.
Brown noted that during middle school professional learning communities, in which teachers get together to examine data, look at ways to improve instruction, and share ideas with their peers, sixth grade teachers have fewer collaboration partners than the seventh and eighth grade teams.
But even if a consensus builds that there is a benefit for students to having a looped fifth and sixth grade team, it can't be done overnight, or even over the summer.
Smith noted that such a change would include changes to curriculum, classroom locations, special education, the schedule, transportation and licensure for some teachers.
"We haven't heard from students," said Smith. "We haven't heard form community members."
"We have to be really careful and cautious," she added. "I would hate to move too fast and miss something."
There are some changes which wouldn't have a price tag and would make it easier for fifth and sixth grade teachers to collaborate, but which would have an impact on the community, such as moving fifth grade to the middle school schedule, said Smith.
As things currently stand, the committee will be surveying teachers, students and community members for their input, with an eye toward drafting a multi-year plan to transition fifth grade to the middle school.