Infrastructure dominated the Jan. 21 meeting of the Milton selectboard.
The board received an update on the various Route 7 improvement projects and funding for them, as well as the town of Colchester’s response to a proposal to extend sewer service to three parcels in the area of Exit 17.
In December, Milton Town Manager Don Turner spoke with the Colchester board about the proposal in which the owners of the three properties would have paid for the extension of the sewer line while the town of Milton covered an permitting costs.
In a letter to Turner rejecting the proposal, the Colchester board said that at the moment the town is focused on other priorities, and that if Colchester were to move forward with the sewer extension the town government would want to have input into the design of the lines and the allocation of capacity as it relates to future maintenance. Colchester would also want to examine how this proposal fits in with existing wastewater systems in the Exit 17 area.
Turner told the Milton board he understood Colchester’s concerns. “I do think it’s worth pursuing and talking to them about what does look like from your perspective,” he said. “What is it that Colchester is looking for?”
The Milton board agreed Turner should send a letter to Colchester offering to keep the conversation open.
Benjamin Heath of Hamlin Consulting Engineers updated the board on the status of the various Route 7 projects, telling them that while the Hourglass Project is expected to exceed initial projections by $157,000, the Streetscape North Project is expected to come in roughly $500,000 under budget.
In all, the projects, which total $7.1 million, are expected to be covered with existing funding, which is a mix of state grants and tax increment financing (TIF) bonds. However, Turner cautioned there are “still some big variables,” particularly the cost or property acquisition.
“We’ve had some good planning,” said Turner. “We’ve been very fortunate with the bids we’ve received for some of these projects.”
The Sidewalk Gap project, on which work is underway, is primarily funded with an $850,000 grant from the Vermont Agency of Transportation and $300,000 from the already-approved TIF funds.
While the Hourglass Project will cost $157,000 more than the $2.8 million originally projected, it includes street trees and lighting.
The Streetscape North project will be the last to be completed, with the length of the project dependent on how much funding remains after the other pieces are finished. Heath said that at the moment, the budget will allow for streetscaping all the way north to Village Drive.
The Southern Gateway Project, which will be complete with the installation of the traffic signal at the McCormick Intersection, will end with a surplus of $54,395, but those funds can only be used for that project, and so will go to reduce the debt for the project, explained Heath.
Turner provided the board with a series of quick updates to round out the meeting.
The town will not be contributing funding to the Essex Community Justice Center, Chittenden County’s restorative justice program, this year. The center had asked for $16,242 in funding from Milton. “They’re good programs,” said Turner. “It’s just the towns are funding more and more of these programs.”
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has declared the Halloween storm a disaster, which will bring some funding to Milton to reimburse the costs incurred while repairing storm damage. However, Turner cautioned, that will likely take a long time to come.
He also addressed criticisms from some residents over road conditions on Martin Luther King Day. That weekend, the town’s public works department had put in 116 hours and spread 250 tons of salt. “We’re not going to call people in on the holiday when they’ve worked all weekend,” said Turner.
Milton Rescue has been operating with management responsibilities shared among four duty officers while the town searches for a new chief. Turner said that is working “pretty well,” and that there have been no significant operational issues. To make sure all shifts are covered, rescue is contacting everyone on the roster.