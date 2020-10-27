MILTON — Front lawns in Milton were transformed into haunted cemeteries, cobwebbed forests and spooky, cinematic scenes just in time for Halloween.
Twelve residences and four businesses competed last week in the Spirited Homes of Milton decorating contest, hosted by Milton Recreation.
Recreation Director Jenna Tucker, Assistant Recreation Director Ben Nappi, and Public Safety Director Michaela Foody visited the registered homes and businesses Oct. 20-21 and awarded winners in six categories.
Most Spirited Business — ABC Academy and A Cut Above Landscaping, 349 U.S. Route 7 Unit 105
Runner-up — WM Sawyer Property Management, 349 U.S. Route 7 Unit 101 (indoor display)
Best Use of Recycled Materials, Business — ABC Academy and A Cut Above Landscaping, 349 U.S. Route 7 Unit 105
Most Spirited Home — Melanie Brockway and Todd Cadorette, 53 Bradley St
Runner-up — Goyet Family, 90 River Street
Best Use of Recycled Materials — The Sirricos, 10 Shirley Ave
“All businesses and residences did an excellent job at making this Halloween something special and memorable for the Milton community,” Tucker said.
Take a drive around town this week and visit all 16 decorated locations for a safe, spooky adventure. Pick up a printed brochure from the Town Municipal Building lobby, or view the map below.
Winners in the People’s Choice category will be announced by Milton Recreation later this week.
