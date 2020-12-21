MILTON — Built in 1873, this historic farmhouse in Milton is full of charming details. In the dining room, a beautiful built-in mantle sits above the fireplace and a wood stove will keep the room feeling cozy. The kitchen, bright and unique, boasts a center peninsula has a live edge wooden countertop and seating for quick breakfasts. The spacious yard is perfect for the avid gardener, with raised garden beds and a screened-in porch for enjoying warm months.
Bedrooms: 6
Bathrooms: 2
Acreage: 0.93
Square Footage: 3,051
List Price: $350,000
Highlights: walk-in pantry, hardwood floors, screened-in porch, garden space and barn
See the full listing here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.