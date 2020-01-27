Girl Scouts in Milton are working on a project to attract more native birds to the town.
Last week, the scouts attended the Milton Selectboard meeting where they asked for, and received, permission to place birdhouses in the town forest and the Lamoille River Walk.
The boxes are the culmination of a community service project in which the girls met with experts from the Audubon Society of Vermont and the Vermont Institute of Natural Science (VINS), the girls explained, taking turns reading prepared remarks. They also read books about birds as part of their research.
Milton, they discovered, has good places for birds, away from traffic and other threats. The birdhouses are specifically designed for native birds, including some which are in decline.
The scouts promised that the boxes won't damage trees and that they will check on the boxes regularly.
Scout leader Heather Preuss said the shelters to be placed along the Lamoille River Walk are land shelters designed to attract terns and three boxes for small owls and kestrels.
In the town forest, the scouts plan to place boxes for owls, woodpeckers, and songbirds.
Altogether, the scouts hope to build and place 15-20 houses.
Town manager Don Turner said he has spoken with the town's conservation commission about the project. "They're very excited about the project," he said and happy to work with the scouts on locations for the boxes.