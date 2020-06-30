The bin for Milton’s Cub Scouts Pack 43 on River Street has collected well over $1,500 worth of redeemable bottles and cans since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. However, it’s also collected a lot of items that aren’t redeemable -- and simply trash.
Phyllis Scribner, the pack’s chairperson, recently took to social media to alert the public about what was being tossed in and asking the community to only “donate” items that can be turned in to get back deposits.
“I want to, again, thank all the wonderful people who have donated redeemable bottles and cans at the Pack 43 bottle bin,” Scribner’s post read. “In most cases, the bottles and cans have been relatively clean with very little extraneous stuff that didn't belong in the bin. Unfortunately, today I found quite a bit of stuff that didn't belong in the bin. Some of it I'll be able to put into recycling at my home but much of it is dirty returnable bottles/cans that were unlabeled, crushed or used as target practice… Please check through your returnables for things that don't belong in the bin before you drop them [off] for us.”
While emptying the bin a few days later, Scribner said it’s not only a nuisance to take the extra time of going through what’s being dropped off to sort out what can be redeemed, what can elsewise be recycled, or needs to be thrown away -- but it’s also an issue of cleanliness and looking out for the welfare of those who lead and help out the pack.
“We're concerned for the safety of our volunteers who manage the bin and the person who redeems the bottles,” she said. Her social media post also noted, “The people responsible for the daily maintenance of the bin are all volunteers, doing this to [fundraise] for children. We want them to be as safe as possible when they empty the bin.”
Scribner explained that the pack prefers bottles and cans to be rinsed out, but they can still be accepted as long as there’s not more than a few drops of liquid inside. If containers have too much fluid or are egregiously altered like mentioned in her post, it’s possible that the redemption center will not accept the whole bag in which they’re in.
Other extraneous items may preclude bags from being taken, such as the plastic can carriers commonly seen with 4-packs of craft beer. Some of the more unusual items Scribner has come across that she’s needed to sort out have included constipation medication and a hat.
In addition to dropping off bags with trash inside, the pack sympathetically asks that people don’t pick up and take bags for their personal gain. Scribner said they know of at least one instance of someone stealing the donations -- one of the pack’s volunteers witnessing it and getting photos of both the woman and her car.
“I was really sad,” said Scribner. “I mean, I get it: times are tough. People are on tight budgets, and I get that sometimes bottles are one of the things that gets them through. But you're taking away from a kids’ organization that tries to make life better and improve how kids are in this world.”
But moreso, Scribner is grateful of those who drop off their redeemables -- the money from which goes to membership fees for scouts, gifts for when they step up to the next rank, den projects, and tuition for summer camps.
“I can't say enough about people just giving us all these bottles,” added Scribner. “They don't have to do this; they could go and sit in line and bring in their three bags-a-week, but they're really kind and doing this for us. And we really appreciate that, because it gives us the opportunity to help other kids.”
The bins are located at 135 River Street in Milton and typically get cleaned out twice each day. If they are full, however, bags can be left right behind them. Scribner said the pack will also pick up redeemables from people’s homes if needed. She can be contacted at 2Laxhs@comcast.net with any questions about the bottle and can donations.