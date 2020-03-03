Miltonians are interested in a community pool, more biking and outdoor trails, and are quite pleased with the quality of their recreation program. That was the upshot of the town’s recently completed update to its Recreation Master Plan.
The update was done by the SE Group and involved a combination of public meetings, surveys and a review of existing facilities and programming.
“Overall, it was a really great experience,” recreation director Kym Duchesneau said of the update. It was the first update since the creation of the Recreation Master Plan in 2007.
The town had completed many of the recommendations from that report and felt it was time to look at the future, she added.
The recommendations from the report are extensive, and Duchesneau said the recreation department will be meeting with the recreation commission to make a plan based on the update.
In a January presentation to Milton’s selectboard about the report, the SE Group’s Drew Pollack-Bruce and Ayden Eickhoff said residents reported the recreation staff were doing a good job and that the programming was of high quality.
Overall, 1,000 people provided input into the report either by attending a meeting or responding to a survey. “For a community the size of Milton, that’s incredible,” said Pollack-Bruce.
Of the community’s participation, Duchesneau said, “We were so pleased. It’s a great feeling to know so many people responded and wanted to be heard.”
She added that the recreation staff are “definitely going to listen.”
Although people clearly valued the recreation department, “people are slow to sign up for a program,” said Pollack-Bruce, adding, “We see that everywhere.”
The most commonly cited reason for not participating was not having the time.
In addition, community members said they wanted to see more programs for teens and adults, as well as more health and wellness programs and outdoor programs.
Eighty percent of survey respondents said the community does either a good or excellent job.
When it came to the question of what facilities they would like to see in Milton, a pool and recreation paths topped the list.
“People were inserting the word ‘pool’ everywhere they could,” said Pollack-Bruce.
Those answers didn’t surprise Duchesneau. “People are always talking about a pool and bike paths,” she said.
The town has 13.5 miles of multi-use trails and 3.5 miles of bike trails.
The paths in the town forest are maintained by the Conservation Commission which does, Dechesneau said, “an amazing job.”
In keeping with residents’ desires, the town will be doing work on the trails in Bombardier Park starting this spring. There is $10,000 in the capital plan for that work, said Dechesneau. The trails are multi-use and multi-seasonal and used for a variety of non-motorized activities, everything from taking the dog for a walk to cross country skiing.
SE Group also recommended Milton Recreation partner with other organizations and communities. Duchesneau said, “We are always continuing to partner with neighboring organizations.” For example, Milton partners with Essex to offer swimming lessons.
Milton spent $225,400 to operate the recreation department in fiscal year 2019, with $79,000 coming to the department in revenue.
Speaking to the selectboard, Pollack-Bruce recommended the town take a closer look at program costs and offsetting more of the costs with fees. The town, he said, should determine which programs should be self-supporting and which should be partially subsidized by the town, such as swim lessons.
The entire report may be found on the town’s website at https://bit.ly/2TBEiEi.