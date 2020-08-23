MILTON -- Ever since she was a little girl, Kym Duchesneau has had a knack for organizing events. Some of the earliest she remembers include trips to the movies with her friends while in grade school, being the one to coordinate times and drivers for the group.
Fast forward through a degree at the University of Vermont (UVM), raising two kids in Milton, and spending the last 13 years applying that passion for organization in a professional setting, Duchesneau has decided to call it a career and retire from being the town’s recreation director in early September.
“I just want to thank everybody for their support over the years,” said Duchesneau. “It’s an amazing community. I really loved it, and I still love the job; it’s just time to do something different.”
While growing up in Western Massachusetts, Duchesneau used to visit her grandparents’ camp on Lake Champlain every summer. She ended up loving the area so much that she enrolled at UVM after high school, met her husband while attending the university, and then stayed in Vermont after graduating in 1987 with a bachelor’s in merchandising studies in design.
“This was not even on my radar or anything,” she said of her degree and eventual career path. “I just really love organizing, planning, and events. In hindsight, looking back, it definitely was a good fit.”
After college, Duchesneau worked at a bank for a little while before leaving to stay at home with her children. That presented the opportunity to start volunteering and learning about different organizations throughout Milton. She joined the Recreation Commission around 2005 and then became the Recreation Department’s assistant director shortly after. Before long, she jumped into the director’s seat and has been leading the department ever since 2007.
Of the many events and programs Duchesneau has organized and helped facilitate, she specifically mentioned the annual Activities Fair which launched in 2007 and allowed her to pull together all those town organizations she had become so familiar with to create a “one-stop shopping” experience of youth sports, arts, the historical society, and others for the community.
She now looks forward to attending those same events in a different capacity, although volunteering for some, on occasion, isn’t completely out of the question as it may be hard to stay away.
“I definitely would love to take part in some events and opportunities in town -- things that I have been a part of but have been on the organizing end of,” said Duchesneau. “So it will be fun to be a spectator or a participant. I'm really looking forward to that -- and then also helping out if they need it or would like it for things here and there.”
The retiring rec director is also looking forward to seeing her successor build upon what she’s established, just as she did when she took over.
“I think it's changed a lot,” she said of the department now compared to 13 years ago. “It's been so gradual, and everything is built on each other. I think it's been very slow and steady. The previous director really put in a lot of great infrastructure after starting with nothing. When I came on board, we worked together for a couple of years, and then when I took over, I kept building on the previous year or the previous event and growing. Things have definitely changed a lot, grown a lot… I'm really, really excited for the next director to change things up and keep some things the same and bring it all to the next level; I'm just really excited about that.”
Duchesneau said the town is in the process of interviewing applicants and expects there to be an announcement of the next director soon. She added that a key part of the transition will be Assistant Director Ben Nappi staying on staff in his role.
Asked about what will be the hardest one or two things of leaving her position with the town, Duchesneau said, “Not interacting with the town staff on a day-to-day basis. I love all the people that work here. I think that the routine of coming here every day is going to be hard, but it will also be kind of nice; that has pros and cons. And to stay away; I think that's going to be a hard thing, to not all of a sudden go back to that volunteer-all-the-time mode. I’m going to have to work hard to not do that, especially right away.”
Duchesneau’s short-term retirement plans include “hopefully” visiting her children, one which lives in Chicago and the other in North Carolina, tending to her flower and vegetable gardens, and cleaning out the basement -- ideally giving most of the accumulated items to charity.
“Immediately, it’s just to chill for a bit and reflect,” she said.
Duchesneau’s last day working for the town is set for Sept. 4.