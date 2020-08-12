The Independent has a quick roundup of Tuesday's results and what voters can expect when they go to cast their ballots this fall.
Were there any surprises in the primary results?
No. In those races where incumbents faced a primary challenge, the incumbent won handily, including Rep. Peter Welch, Gov. Phil Scott and state auditor Doug Hoffer.
In the race for the Democratic nomination for governor, Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman bested former Secretary of Education Rebecca Holcombe by 10 points. Zuckerman, a longtime Progressive and Democratic senator from Chittenden County before serving two terms as the lieutenant governor, had the backing of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Our Revolution, the national progressive group which grew out of Sanders' 2016 Presidential campaign.
In the race to replace Zuckerman, Tim Ashe, also a Democratic and Progressive senator from Chittenden County, lacked that endorsement. He lost to Molly Gray, an assistant attorney general who had never run for political office. Gray had the support of many of the Democratic Party's heavy hitters, including Welch, and former governors Madeleine Kunin and Peter Shumlin. She bested Ashe, the current leader of the Vermont Senate, by 10 points.
Gray will face Republican Scott Milne in November. Milne has never held elective office, but has run for governor and the U.S. Senate.
Who will be on Milton's House candidates ballot this fall?
Four candidates will compete for Milton's two House seats. Two Democrats, both running for political office for the first time, will face off against two incumbent Republicans.
Emily Hecker, a Milton Town school board trustee and the communications and marketing coordinator for Burlington Partnership for a Healthy Community is running as a Democrat.
Ember Quinn, will also be on the ballot as a Democrat. She is a substitute teacher, activist and a multi-generation Vermonter.
Chris Mattos is a Republican who was appointed to a vacant House seat in 2017. He works as a senior financialsSpecialist at the UVM Medical Center and as a real estate agent at Century 21 Jack Associates.
John Palasik, a Republican who was elected in 2018, is also the chair of the Milton selectboard. Palasik was a police officer in the Milton Police Department for 30 years.
What's the Senate race look like?
Though many new-comers attempted to claw their way into the race, in Tuesday's primary, all four incumbents were able to keep their names on the ballot.
Sen. Virginia "Ginny" Lyons, chair of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee, took the majority will 11.33% of the vote.
Kesha Ram, a former Statehouse representative, also turned out a big showing with 10.79% of the vote.
In November, six seats will be up for grabs in Chittenden County. The six Democratic candidates who advanced Tuesday will join two Republicans on the November ballot.
* denotes incumbent
Phil Baruth (D), Burlington *
Thomas Chittenden (D), South Burlington
Virginia "Ginny" Lyons (D), Williston *
Christopher A. Pearson (D), Burlington *
Kesha Ram (D), Burlington
Michael Sirotkin (D), South Burlington *
What do I have to do to vote in November?
General election ballots will be mailed to every registered voter.
To register, contact your local town clerk or online at the Secretary of State's website (sos.vermont.gov/elections/voters/registration).
There is no deadline to register, but those registering close to or on election day should do so through their town clerk, as an online registration may not be processed quickly enough to allow you to vote.
Registered voters can also call the clerk or visit the Secretary of State's My Voter page (mvp.vermont.gov).
Can I still go to the polls?
Yes. Polls will still be open. Voters can both return their mailed ballot in the accompanying sealed envelope or vote as they have in the past.
However, because of COVID-19, towns may be changing where polling stations are located to allow for more social distancing. Be sure to check with your town office or the Secretary of State's website for your polling location.