MILTON — In many ways, Jenna Tucker feels she's been working towards the position of recreation director her whole life.
Since she started her new position last week, she's been working with outgoing Recreation Director Kym Duchesneau, who is retiring on Friday after being in the position for the last 13 years. Ben Nappi, assistant recreation director, is staying in his role.
Tucker has been a Milton resident for the last seven years and grew up just 15 minutes down the road on her family’s dairy farm in Westford. She graduated from Bellows Free Academy in Fairfax, where she was on the softball team, a member of the ski and snowboard club and part of the National Honors Society.
“I wanted to be a part of everything,” Tucker said, remembering. “I really liked the feeling of community and coming together as a group.”
Tucker finished up her Bachelor’s degree in English and political science from the University of Vermont this summer.
“I’m really looking forward to figuring out how we can provide the same experiences, services and traditions for our community in a time when they need them most,” Tucker said.
In preparation for the new season ahead, Tucker sat down with the Independent to talk about her past experience as well as what challenges she’ll tackle as the new leader of the recreation department.
Q: What has your career path been like up to this point?
A: I started my professional career when I was 18 years-old, working for FedEx Express, and since then, I’ve worn a lot of different hats.
I've been a school bus driver, a customer service representative and an environmental coordinator. I worked as the financial director for a private school district and then did some entrepreneurial consulting. Eventually, it all kind of just came together into this position.
Q: How did you hear about the job? Why did you apply?
A: I heard at the beginning of the summer that Kym was going to be retiring and that the town was looking to fill her shoes, and a little light bulb went off in my head and I thought, “Wow, that would be a really good job for me.”
I read through the job description, and thought, “I can do every one of these things and will enjoy doing it.”
I have a background in finance and budgeting. I have some event planning and marketing background, and I thought I had the perfect mix, especially because I really like that element of being involved in the community that I live in.
Q: What do you expect to challenge you about this position?
A: One of the biggest challenges is going to be how we proceed going forward with COVID-19. We’ll have to start getting creative and thinking outside the box, and I think that's something I will be really good at doing.
Kym transformed this department over the last 13 years, so I think it's really going to be a matter of looking at the amazing things she set forth and deciding what do we need to do to tweak things a bit just to keep the same traditions that we've had but, update them for a time where we have to worry about our safety 24/7.
Q: What will your main focus be over the next few months?
A: In the fall, I'm looking forward to personally meeting community members. I'm really excited to start building those relationships. Everyone here in the town offices has been so welcoming and so amazing. I haven't even been here two weeks and I already feel like I'm at home.
Soon, Ben and I will get down to thinking about what the Winter Festival will look like. That’s our next big project.
How can can we still provide this amazing thing that people love? The music, the community breakfast, the sleigh rides, the dog sledding — it's all so cool, but we’ll have to figure out how to design it in a way that's going to be safe for COVID times.
Q: What do you like to do when you are not working?
A: A few of my friends and I started the Milton Community Choir about two years ago. I was previously acting as the group’s treasurer and am co-founder. We’re thinking right now about ways we can continue to perform and be active in the community.
I also have two dogs that I love — we go to the dog park, we go on the trails, and that’s another reason why this job is so perfect. I know every single trail in Milton. I've made it a point to explore the Lamoille River Walk, Eagle Mountain and the Town Forest.
Explore the Recreation Department's Fall/Winter 2020 Guide here.