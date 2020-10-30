Here's a quick roundup of what you need to know before Election Day Nov. 3.If you haven't already voted, be sure to read about the candidates who responded to the Independent's request for an interview.
Who is running for governor?
Phil Scott (R)
David Zuckerman (D)
Who is running to represent Milton in the Vermont House of Representatives?
In Chittenden 10, four candidates will compete for two seats in the house. Two Democrats, both running for political office for the first time, will face off against two incumbent Republicans.
Emily Hecker (D)
Ember Quinn (D)
Chris Mattos (R)
John Palasik (R)
In Grand Isle-Chittenden, four candidates are also competing for two seats. Two incumbents, seek challenges from two new-comers.
Mitzi Johnson (D)
Andy Julow (D)
Leland Morgan (R)
Michael Morgan (R)
What's the Senate race look like?
Though many new-comers attempted to claw their way into the race in the August primary, all four incumbents were able to keep their names on the ballot.
On Tuesday, six seats are up for grabs in Chittenden County. The six Democratic candidates who advanced will join a handful of Republicans on next week's ballot.
* denotes incumbent
Phil Baruth (D), Burlington *
Thomas Chittenden (D), South Burlington
Virginia "Ginny" Lyons (D), Williston *
Christopher A. Pearson (D), Burlington *
Kesha Ram (D), Burlington
Michael Sirotkin (D), South Burlington *
Tom Chastenay (R), Milton
Ericka Redic (R), Burlington
Susan Bowan (R), Shelburne
Kylie Hollingsworth (R), Milton
Kumulia Long (R), Milton
James Ehlers (I), Winooski
What should I do with my mail-in ballot?
It is too late to put your ballot in the mail, so you should drop it off in the designated secure drop box outside of the Milton Municipal Office on Bombardier Road before the polls close at 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.
Voters can check to see if their ballot was received by going to mvp.vermont.gov.
Can I still go to the polls?
Yes. Polls will still be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters can return their mailed ballot in the accompanying sealed envelope or vote as they have in the past.
Voters in Chittenden 10 will vote in the Community Bank Room in the Milton Municipal Office on Bombardier Road.
Voters in Grand-Isle Chittenden will vote in the fieldhouse on Park Place.
