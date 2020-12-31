While we can never truly predict what a year will bring before it arrives, 2020 was certainly a memorable year for Vermonters and many around the world. The social fabric of society was forced to adapt rapidly to new ways of life: life at a distance.
Schools struggled to remain open whether in-person or virtually, families had to create classrooms in their homes, businesses had to completely augment their policies and procedures, all while everyone continued with their daily tasks as best as they could.
But in a year of extreme upheaval and change, communities forged on with bravery and willfulness, as Vermonters are wont to do. With the end of the year imminent, we looked back on some of the most popular stories that made it to the pages, and the people who inspired them.
Public Demonstrations against racism
Dozens of Milton residents gathered for a peaceful protest outside the Hannaford supermarket on June 7 to support the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the death of George Floyd.
Milton Students for Social Justice organized and held a rally attended by almost 100 students, teachers, faculty and community members in response to the Black Lives Matter Flag being stolen from Milton High School this summer.
COVID-19
Vermont launched the Front-Line Employees Hazard Pay Grant Program, authorized under Act 136. The program offers between $1,200 to $2,000 to employees who worked a certain number of hours during the pandemic and risked possible exposure to COVID-19, and draws its funds from the federal stimulus programs passed in response to COVID-19.
In late March, two Milton residents tested positive for Covid-19, resulting in one self-quarantine and one hospitalization.
Sports achievements
For the first time since 2016, the Milton High boys Yellow Jackets competed for a soccer state championship.
In the midst of a strong season, stock car racer Trevor Jaques shared how he first got interested in the sport.
Schools
Milton class of 2020 graduated with a drive-in graduation and socially-distanced ceremony.
Peter Wyndorf, a social studies teacher at Milton High School, won the first ever Champlain Valley Educator Development Center Innovative Leadership Award.
Catherine Thibault-Cote, a middle school math teacher, and Kendra Gorton, a first-grade teacher, were recognized as Milton's Teachers of the Year.
Police and Fire
Milton decided to create a new police advisory committee that acts as a sounding board, and provides suggestions, ideas and thoughts to the Milton Police Department about positions and decisions. The committee won't have the power to investigate or review matters involving police personnel or criminal incidents.
A failed electric motor was blamed for the burning of the Cyr Lumber Mill, causing a total loss to the building and over $1.25 million in damages.
Summer fun
Al’s French Frys, a popular hamburger and french fry stand that normally journeys from fair to fair during the festival season, found a new home at the corner of Route 7 and Railroad Street in Milton, much to the delight of town locals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.